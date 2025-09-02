UCO Bank spurts 1.72%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 1.55% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. UCO Bank has added around 0.24% in last one month.