Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 55.3, down 5.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.3, down 5.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 7.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 316.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 351.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

