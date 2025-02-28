Bank of Maharashtra eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 46.34, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 18.76% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.34, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 8.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5816.85, down 3.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

