Bank of Maharashtra gains for third consecutive session

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.8, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 0.5% in last one month.