IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57312.75, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 780.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 300.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.06, up 5.12% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% jump in NIFTY and a 10.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.