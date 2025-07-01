Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%, rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 39.71, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% gain in NIFTY and a 0.8% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.71, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 5.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7202.4, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central Bank of India spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.4%, gains for five straight sessions

BSE SME AJC Jewel Manufacturers softens after sparkling start

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story