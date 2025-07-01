Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.4%, gains for five straight sessions

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% fall in NIFTY and a 12.46% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25538.05. The Sensex is at 83692.1, up 0.1%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has added around 3.1% in last one month.