Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% fall in NIFTY and a 12.5% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 19.25% in last one month.