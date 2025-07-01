Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% fall in NIFTY and a 12.5% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 19.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36568.65, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 663.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 837.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

