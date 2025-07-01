Central Bank of India spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 40.59, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.8% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.59, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Central Bank of India has risen around 0.3% in last one month.