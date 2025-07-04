Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits climb 14% YoY to Rs 3.05 lakh crore in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits jumped 14.08% to Rs 3,05,059 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,67,416 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Total business increased 14.64% to Rs 5,46,188 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against 4,76,447 crore as on 30th June 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,52,751 crore as on 30th June 2025, up 14.56% compared with Rs 1,33,334 crore as on 30th June 2024. CASA was 50.07% as on 30th June 2025 as against 49.86% as on 30th June 2024.

Gross advances increased 15.6% to Rs 2,41,129 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,09,031 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 31 March 2025. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,493.08 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 22.61% as against Rs 1,217.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 18.85% to Rs 7,711.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 6,488.25 crore posted in the corresponding quarter the previous year. The counter rose 0.45% to end at Rs 57.48 on the BSE.