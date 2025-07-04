Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits climb 14% YoY to Rs 3.05 lakh crore in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits climb 14% YoY to Rs 3.05 lakh crore in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits jumped 14.08% to Rs 3,05,059 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,67,416 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Total business increased 14.64% to Rs 5,46,188 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against 4,76,447 crore as on 30th June 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,52,751 crore as on 30th June 2025, up 14.56% compared with Rs 1,33,334 crore as on 30th June 2024. CASA was 50.07% as on 30th June 2025 as against 49.86% as on 30th June 2024.

Gross advances increased 15.6% to Rs 2,41,129 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,09,031 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 31 March 2025.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,493.08 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 22.61% as against Rs 1,217.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 18.85% to Rs 7,711.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 6,488.25 crore posted in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The counter rose 0.45% to end at Rs 57.48 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Finance ministry extends NPS tax benefits to new Unified Pension Scheme

India's Copper demand seen expanding six-fold by 2047

INR gains further ground at around 1-month high

Benchmarks rebound after two-day slide; Nifty closes above 25,450

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 0.91%

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story