Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.34, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 7.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6778.9, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53 lakh shares in last one month.