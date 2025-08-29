Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 377.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 22.81% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 377.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 11.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33682.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.45 lakh shares in last one month.