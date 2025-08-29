Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 520, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.51% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 22.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 520, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has eased around 14.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33682.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 3.12%, rises for third straight session

ABB India secures Rs 174-cr order from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power

RMC Switchgears gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 30th Aug

Samvardhana Motherson rises after board OKs acquisition proposals worth $184 million

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story