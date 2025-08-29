Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 860.1, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 2.33% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 860.1, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 8.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9210.5, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.46 lakh shares in last one month.