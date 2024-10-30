Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.58%, up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 52.84, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.56% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% gain in NIFTY and a 37.6% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.84, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 11.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

