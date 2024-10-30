Union Bank of India soars 1.98%

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 118.23, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.6% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.23, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Union Bank of India has dropped around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

