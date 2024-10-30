Indian Bank spurts 2.19%, gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 593.7, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.34% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.6% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 593.7, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Indian Bank has risen around 12.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News