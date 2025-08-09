Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit declines 96.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.58% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Banka Bioloo declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.1412.893.1413.580.510.99-0.130.380.010.29

