Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 524.40 crore

Net loss of Puravankara reported to Rs 67.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 524.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 658.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.524.40658.3312.7219.82-79.9329.01-90.0821.52-67.6815.13

