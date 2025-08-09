Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 1024.03 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 5.50% to Rs 63.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 1024.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1019.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1024.031019.1112.5912.56132.57121.5495.6587.4863.4860.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News