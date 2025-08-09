Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 1104.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 38.66 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery rose 1104.55% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.38.6627.627.99-1.124.471.073.650.322.650.22

