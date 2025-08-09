Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 273.65 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 38.45% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 273.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales273.65261.19 5 OPM %19.1115.98 -PBDT55.7143.92 27 PBT44.6633.25 34 NP34.4624.89 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 1104.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit rises 1372.50% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story