Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 137.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 137.17% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 418.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 403.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.418.62403.958.737.2039.4023.6924.309.8215.256.43

