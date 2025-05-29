Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 61.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 493.87 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 61.06% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 493.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.27% to Rs 104.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.25% to Rs 1792.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2220.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
