Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.39% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.39% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 87.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 196.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 24.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.479.5924.6032.45-658.39-503.13-7.11-692.23-18.72-42.4995.75-186.74-18.75-42.5395.62-186.97-21.04-43.4887.02-196.35

