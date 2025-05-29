Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Saj Hotels declined 77.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.49% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 16.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.723.5316.8114.2631.3640.5137.8330.151.881.637.624.511.400.595.732.350.904.023.924.93

