Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Saj Hotels declined 77.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.49% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 16.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content