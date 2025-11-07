Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.041.1225.9624.110.260.270.250.260.160.19

