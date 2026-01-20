Bansal Wire Industries Q3 PAT rise 4% YoY to Rs 43-cr

Bansal Wire Industries reported 3.81% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.27 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 41.68 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,029.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 57.46 crore in Q3 FY26, down 1.11% from Rs 58.11 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 1.54 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 12.20% to Rs 973.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 867.61 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 806.15 crore (up 2.22% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 44.11 crore (up 6.36% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 6.72% YoY to Rs 120.87 crore, while revenue increased 17.78% YoY to Rs 3,023.43 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25. Pranav Bansal, MD & CEO, Bansal Wire Industries, said, Our Q3 and 9M FY26 performance reflects steady execution across operations, reinforcing confidence in Bansal Wires robust and well-established operating model and expanding product portfolio. Continued focus on operating efficiencies, improved mix, and disciplined capacity utilization remains supportive of healthy volume growth and margin resilience. We made significant progress in our specialty segment with IHT Wire, which was launched in October 2025. During the quarter, we successfully received customer approvals and commenced commercial production and sales, well ahead of our original FY26 year-end target. This reinforces our strategy of moving toward highervalue automotive applications and enhancing our revenue mix. Our cash flow generation has improved meaningfully, with approximately 8090% of our FY26 target already achieved. Supported by strong demand visibility and disciplined execution, we remain confident of delivering ~35% volume growth and ~20% EBITDA growth for the full year, while continuing to improve asset turns and ROCE.