Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 88.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 88.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 270.95 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 88.31% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 270.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales270.95302.43 -10 OPM %6.108.73 -PBDT12.6723.36 -46 PBT1.3612.82 -89 NP1.129.58 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi liquor policy case

Parliament LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to address both Houses on Bangladesh

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Olympics fever: Indians can experience Paris cashless now with JioFinanc

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story