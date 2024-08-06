Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 88.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 270.95 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 88.31% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 270.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.270.95302.436.108.7312.6723.361.3612.821.129.58

