Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 88.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 270.95 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex declined 88.31% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 270.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales270.95302.43 -10 OPM %6.108.73 -PBDT12.6723.36 -46 PBT1.3612.82 -89 NP1.129.58 -88
