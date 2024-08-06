NCC consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 5527.98 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 20.96% to Rs 209.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 5527.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4380.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5527.984380.398.659.34353.44305.23299.73252.42209.92173.54

