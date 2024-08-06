Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NCC consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 5527.98 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 20.96% to Rs 209.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 5527.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4380.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5527.984380.39 26 OPM %8.659.34 -PBDT353.44305.23 16 PBT299.73252.42 19 NP209.92173.54 21

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

