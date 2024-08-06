3M India consolidated net profit rises 21.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 21.62% to Rs 157.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1046.571049.66 0 OPM %19.6316.48 -PBDT224.55187.19 20 PBT210.97173.26 22 NP157.15129.21 22
