3M India consolidated net profit rises 21.62% in the June 2024 quarter

3M India consolidated net profit rises 21.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 21.62% to Rs 157.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1046.571049.66 0 OPM %19.6316.48 -PBDT224.55187.19 20 PBT210.97173.26 22 NP157.15129.21 22

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

