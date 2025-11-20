Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,100 level. Oil & gas, metal and auto shares advanced, while media, pharma and healthcare stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 178.65 points or 0.21% to 85,365.12. The Nifty 50 index added 56.15 points or 0.21% to 26,108.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.16%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,785 shares rose and 1,167 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,580.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,360.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: NBCC (India) advanced 2.21% after the company has received an order worth Rs 2,966.1 crore from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for providing project management consultancy services for the development of Naveen Nagpur under NMRDA-Phase 1. Info Edge (India) shed 0.21%. The company said that Chintan Thakkar will cease to be the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 19 November. The company added that Ambarish Raghuvanshi will take over as Interim Chief Financial Officer from 20 November until the appointment of a new CFO.

NTPC Green Energy rose 0.36%. The has signed a memorandum of understanding with The Singareni Collieries Company for the development of renewable energy projects. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was flat to 6.532 as compared with previous close. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6800 compared with its close of 88.4800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.23% to Rs 1,22,749. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 10.22.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.136. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement gained 17 cents or 0.27% to $63.68 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, as chip shares rallied after Nvidias stronger-than-expected earnings and bullish forecast appeared to reinforce confidence in the global AI trade and boost the broader market. Shares of the chip giant jumped more than 4% in extended trading after its fiscal third-quarter earnings beat earnings and revenue expectations. The AI chip maker also gave a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales forecast, with CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for its current-generation Blackwell chips is off the charts.