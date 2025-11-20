Va Tech Wabag climbs after bagging large order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag jumped 2.92% to Rs 1443.05 after the company has secured a 'Large' repeat order from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), Nepal, to build Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Kathmandu Valley.

A large order falls within the range of $30 million to $75 million. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The order covers the design, build and operate (DBO) of a state-of-the-art Sundarijal WTP with a capacity of 255 Million Liter per Day (MLD).

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope will be executed over thirty six months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance (O&M). The new plant to be constructed adjacent to the existing Melamchi WTP, which was built by the company in 2017, will treat water from the Melamchi, Yangri, and Larke rivers, meeting Nepals national drinking water quality standards and strengthening water security for Kathmandus growing population.

Arvind Dullu, regional business head South and Southeast Asia, said, We sincerely thank MWSDB for this repeat order which is a testament for the continued confidence of our valued customer in our technical proficiency and capabilities. This Large order further consolidates WABAG's strategic presence in Nepal and reinforces our position as an industry leader across the South Asian region. Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants. The company reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.