NBCC (India) rises after securing Rs 2,966-cr PMC contract from NMRDA

NBCC (India) rose 1.90% to Rs 115.15 after the company secured a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth Rs 2,966.10 crore for the development of Naveen Nagpur under Phase 1 of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

The company stated that the order value of Rs 2,966.10 crore, excluding GST, has been awarded by NMRDA and falls within the ordinary course of business. The scope includes providing PMC services for the development of Naveen Nagpur, a key regional infrastructure project.

NBCC added that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, is not a related-party transaction, and that neither promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority.