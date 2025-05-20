United Breweries expands its production capacity in Andhra Pradesh

United Breweries is expanding its production capacity in Andhra Pradesh. In alignment with evolving consumer preferences and supportive regulatory changes favouring lower alcohol beverages, this expansion strengthens UBL's presence in the state and positions the company to meet increased demand during peak seasons.

UBL currently operates a wholly owned brewery in Ranasthalam, Srikakulam district. To further enhance its regional footprint and build supply chain agility, the company is increasing its manufacturing capabilities through an additional facility on lease from Ilios Breweries. This expanded capacity will support long-term growth and improve distribution efficiency across Andhra Pradesh.

Jorn Kersten, Chief Financial Officer of United Breweries, shared, We're excited to expand our presence in Andhra Pradesh and are working hard to provide our consumers with more and better access to their favourite beer. Our production expansion in Andhra reflects our commitment to those who love Kingfisher and our portfolio of beers. We remain dedicated to delivering high-quality and locally brewed beer that is readily available across the state. This new facility marks a significant step in realizing our long-term growth ambitions in the state.

