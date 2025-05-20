Nifty May futures trade at premium

DLF, BEL and IndusInd Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,782, a premium of 98.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,683.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 tumbled 261.55 points or 1.05% to 24,683.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.17% to 17.39.

DLF, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and IndusInd Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

