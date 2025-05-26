Barometers rally for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 25,000 level

The domestic equity indices ended with major gains today, extending their rally for the second straight session in a row, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump initially issuing and then softening threats of increased tariffs on European imports over the weekend and by the Reserve Bank of India's decision to pay Rs 2.68 lakh crore as a dividend to the central government for FY25. Investors will closely monitor global trade developments and the upcoming Q4 results of the companies across various sectors. The Nifty settled above the 25,000 level.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in green with auto, FMCG and metal shares advancing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 455.37 points or 0.56% to 82,176.45. The Nifty 50 index advanced 148 points or 0.60% to 25,001.15. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.51% and 1.59%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.48%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,297 shares rose and 1,773 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 4.29% to 18.02.

Economy:

Also Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday handed the government a whopping Rs 2.68 lakh crore in surplus for FY25, 27% more than last year and even higher than what the Union Budget had estimated. Analysts suggest that this additional amount could support the governments objective of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.4% for the current financial year.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Schloss Bangalore received bids for 26,05,020 shares as against 4,66,10,169 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on Monday (26 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (26 May 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (28 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 413 and 435 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aegis Vopak Terminals received bids for 1,74,30,273 shares as against 6,90,58,296 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:38 IST on Monday (26 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (26 May 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (28 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 223 and 235 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 63 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.05% to 23,763.15. The index jumped 1.29% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bajaj Auto (up 2.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.18%), MRF (up 2.06%), Tata Motors (up 1.39%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.23%), Exide Industries (up 1.15%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.07%), Bosch (up 1.06%), Eicher Motors (up 0.49%) and Tube Investments of India (up 0.43%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Steel jumped 2.31% after the company reported a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,503 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations declined 3.13% YoY to Rs 44,819 crore in Q4 FY25.

NTPC shed 0.30%. The company has reported 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Indigo Paints added 1.44% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 5.99% to Rs 56.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 53.68 crore in Q4 FY24.

GE Vernova T&D India hit an upper circuit of 10% after the companys standalone net profit surged 181.3% to Rs 186.50 crore on a 26.15% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,152.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ruchira Papers surged 8.56% after the companys standalone net profit surged 90.87% to Rs 18.40 crore on a 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 161.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Narayana Hrudayalaya added 3.06% after the company reported a 3.41% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.21 crore on an 18.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,475.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Finolex Industries rose 0.89%. The company's standalone net profit surged 111.75% to Rs 150.26 crore while net sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1,171.81 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Anupam Rasayan India rallied 5.60% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 44.19% to Rs 44.57 crore on a 24.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 500.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently up by 450 points, signaling a strong opening for US stocks today.

Most European shares traded higher while Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump issued and then softened threats of increased tariffs on European imports over the weekend. Japanese equities extended recent gains, while technology shares across the region, particularly those supplying Apple Inc., declined.

Investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns that Trump may impose a 25% tariff on all iPhones and other smartphones manufactured overseas. The remarks added pressure to tech stocks in Asia, many of which are key suppliers in Apple's global production chain.

Broader Asian markets also tracked the losses seen on Wall Street last Friday, when Trump initially announced plans to impose 50% tariffs on European Union goods. However, on Sunday, he stated that implementation would be delayed until July 9.

Reports indicate that Japanese trade officials will visit Washington in early June for a fourth round of bilateral trade discussions. Despite ongoing talks, Japan has maintained its position that the United States should remove all existing tariffs on Japanese exports.

U.S. market ended lower on Friday following the renewed trade rhetoric. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, and the NASDAQ Composite declined 1%.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he would recommend a 50% tariff on all EU imports starting June 1, citing a lack of progress in trade negotiations. He wrote, "The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with," Trump said on Truth Social social media site. "Our discussions with them are going nowhere!"

Earlier in the year, the administration had imposed a series of tariffs on EU goods, including a 25% duty on automobiles, steel, and aluminium in March, followed by a 20% tariff on additional products in April. These were later reduced temporarily to allow space for further negotiations. In response, the EU suspended planned retaliatory tariffs and proposed eliminating duties on all industrial goods traded between the two sides.

Trump also announced that iPhones sold in the U.S. would need to be manufactured domestically or face a 25% import tariff. This marked the first time in 2025 that a specific company has been singled out in U.S. trade policy. Apple shares fell more than 3% in premarket trading, contributing to a broader decline in technology stocks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News