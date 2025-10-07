GST Reforms: Powering Punjab's Growth & Livelihoods

The recent GST reforms ease taxes, boosting demand and jobs. In Punjab, where agriculture and textiles thrive, they make goods more affordable and exports stronger, supporting artisans creating phulkari, shawls and cotton kurtas.

Phulkari is a Geographical Indication tagged craft predominantly practiced in Amritsar and Patiala, is sustained largely by women-led artisan households which find a strong market among ethnic wear labels, bridal boutiques and handicraft exporters. Beyond domestic demand, Phulkari has carved a niche in global markets such as the US, Canada and the UK where it is highly valued for its cultural and aesthetic appeal.

Small-scale weavers and textile cooperatives in Ludhiana and Amritsar are the backbone of Punjabs woollen shawl and stole industry catering to diverse markets - from retail apparel and gifting to steady demand in exports. Winterwear brands and online platforms have keen interest in these products which hold a distinct position in seasonal apparel exports. This way Punjabs most iconic textile traditions has been preserved.

Hand-block printed fabric thrives across Malerkotla and Ludhiana supplying to fabric boutiques, garment brands, used by designers and direct-to-consumer labels. It also has moderate presence in export markets. Womens cotton kurta production is driven by textile MSMEs and women-led tailoring units concentrated in Ludhiana and Patiala catering to ranging from domestic fashion retailers and e-commerce platforms to direct-to-consumer (D2C) apparel brands. Additionally, boutique labels in international markets source these kurtas, adding to the export potential of the industry. The Punjabi Jutti, a traditional footwear, is crafted by skilled leather artisans and family-run units primarily in Patiala, Amritsar and Fazilka serving diverse markets- from ethnic fashion and wedding wear to souvenirs and designer brands. Boutique exports reach destinations like the UK and Canada, showcasing this craftsmanship globally. Punjabs handicrafts and wooden products are acclaimed all over the world. Lower costs make them more affordable for consumers, boost sales, expand market reach and strengthen artisan livelihoods, while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Traditional carpenters and artisan families from Hoshiarpur and Patiala, craft exquisite handcrafted wooden products primarily serve the luxury furniture and heritage home dor markets, attracting buyers such as boutique stores, architects and exporters. Small-scale artisans in Amritsar craft traditional wooden lacquer toys cater to ethnic toy markets, handicraft fairs, exhibitions and toy stores, with potential in niche handcrafted toy exports. Punjab is famous for the traditional techniques of manufacturing brass and copper utensils. Additionally, the state also has a steel kitchen utensils industry. Jalandhar and Ludhiana host a thriving cluster of MSMEs that manufacture stainless steel wares for households, commercial kitchens, retail outlets and online platforms. In Jalandhar, artisanal metalware makers craft brass and copper utensils that cater to kitchenware needs, ceremonial items, temple trusts, and boutique buyers.

Punjab is also a key producer of many agro and food commodities of India. Major commodities include milk, butter, ghee, curd, cheese, UHT milk, infant food, dairy whitener, chocolate etc. Across Ludhiana and Jalandhar, small-scale snack MSMEs produce namkeen and savoury snacks for the domestic market, supermarkets, and D2C brands while also supplying to airlines and retailers. Across Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, SHGs and women-led enterprises produce a wide range of pickles and preserves for specialty food outlets, kirana stores and ethnic food retailers. In Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, tribal communities, rural beekeepers, and SHGs are engaged in honey production and allied activities. Across Punjabs dairy belts, rural producers and milk cooperatives are central to paneer (fresh cheese) production staple for households, sweet shops, food processors, and the HoReCa(Hotel, Restaurant and CafCatering) industry industry while exports are rising in frozen form.

Amritsar and Ludhiana serve as Punjabs key dry fruit hubs in strong demand for retail consumption, premium gifting and festive packs, with medium export potential among diaspora markets. Firozpur and Amritsar are hubs of Punjabs papad and wadi industry. These traditional home-style snacks cater to domestic grocery markets, ethnic food retailers, and sweet shops, with demand among Indian diaspora communities abroad. Ludhiana and Amritsar are major centres for dairy-based mithai, produced largely by family-run sweet shops, often women-involved. Ludhiana is integral to Punjabs bicycle manufacturing, with both large-scale factories and small MSME units producing them. Key buyers include school schemes and mobility start-ups. Export opportunities are spread across South Asia and Africa.