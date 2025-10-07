R Systems recognized by Everest Group for its focus on mid-market enterprises

R Systems International announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025.
The recognition showcases R Systems' deep focus on mid-market enterprises across industries, providing end-to-end software product engineering services. Everest Group highlights R Systems among providers driving co-innovation through partnerships with hyperscalers, enterprise tech, and data & analytics providers. Backed by more than 30 years of experience, R Systems combines expertise in AI, data platforms, vertical SaaS, and cloud-native solutions to create scalable and secure digital solutions.
As part of the assessment, Everest Group notes the growing demand for providers with deep industry expertise, Gen AI-led automation, and innovation in software product engineering. R Systems addresses this with OptimaAI, its GenAI suite that automates the software development lifecycle and applies Agentic and Generative AI across engineering workflows to drive revenue growth, efficiency, and speed. R Systems brings deep expertise in embedding AI into products and platforms, along with advanced FinOps and MLOps capabilities. Through strategic partnerships with innovators like Cursor and Mavvrik, we help clients drive efficiency and innovation, powering next-generation digital products and experiences.
Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 is a comprehensive evaluation of market impact and overall vision and capabilities in software product engineering. This year, 26 providers were assessed across market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.
