Reserve Bank includes State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

In pursuance of the announcement made in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated October 01, 2025, the Reserve Bank has, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, issued a Notification to bring State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under the ambit of the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 (the Scheme), with effect from November 01, 2025.

With this enhancement, the Scheme shall cover the following regulated entities:

All Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, State Co-operative Banks, Central Co-operative Banks, Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks, and Non-Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks with deposits size of Rs 50 crore and above as on the date of the audited balance sheet of the previous financial year.