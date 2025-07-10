Barometers trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline for 4th day

PSU Bank shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.
At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 270.06 points or 0.32% to 83,264.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 87.60 points or 0.33% to 25,390.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,036 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was flat at 11.94. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,461.90 at a premium of 71.7 points as compared with the spot at 25,390.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 73.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.78% to 7,037.15. The index dropped 1.62% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Canara Bank (down 1.32%), Bank of India (down 1.25%), Indian Bank (down 1.24%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.06%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.86%), Central Bank of India (down 0.76%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.72%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.62%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.38%) and Union Bank of India (down 0.35%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACC rose 0.16%. The company announced the commissioning of a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.
Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.76% after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app