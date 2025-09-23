Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Emkay Global Financial Services hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 378.20 after veteran investor Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities, acquired more than 21% stake in the firm.

The investment forms part of a total capital infusion of Rs 227.5 crore, which also includes additional equity investment from existing promoters Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The company said the funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.

Doshi, who has over four decades of experience in capital markets, is expected to provide strategic insight and operational expertise. The company said the fresh capital will help expand its offerings and reinforce its position in Indian capital markets.