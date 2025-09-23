Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emkay Global Financial Services hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 378.20 after veteran investor Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities, acquired more than 21% stake in the firm.

The investment forms part of a total capital infusion of Rs 227.5 crore, which also includes additional equity investment from existing promoters Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The company said the funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.

Doshi, who has over four decades of experience in capital markets, is expected to provide strategic insight and operational expertise. The company said the fresh capital will help expand its offerings and reinforce its position in Indian capital markets.

Emkay Global Financial Services is engaged in the business of providing equity, currency and commodity broking services, investment banking, depository participant services and wealth management services including distribution of third-party financial products.

On a consolidated basis, Emkay Global Financial Services' net profit slumped 65.54% to Rs 4.78 crore on 12.75% decline in total income to Rs 77.76 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys allots 9,146 equity shares under RSUs

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story