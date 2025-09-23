Adani Power drops on profit booking after recent surge

Adani Power declined 4.67% to Rs 162.20 as the counter witnessed profit booking after recent rally.

The stock had surged 35.01% over the past three consecutive sessions to end at Rs 170.15 yesterday from its recent closing low of Rs 126.03 on17 September 2025.

On the BSE, 1.57 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.62 crore shares in the past two weeks.

The counter remains up 38.47% in the last three months while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.08% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 76.847. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day and 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) placed at 136.43, 129.29 and 117.36, respectively. Recently, the company has announced 1:5 stock split, subdividing one share into five. This move increased the number of shares outstanding while reducing the price per share. Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant. The companys consolidated net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,912.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 5.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,109.15 crore in Q1 FY26.