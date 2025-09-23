Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power drops on profit booking after recent surge

Adani Power drops on profit booking after recent surge

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Power declined 4.67% to Rs 162.20 as the counter witnessed profit booking after recent rally.

The stock had surged 35.01% over the past three consecutive sessions to end at Rs 170.15 yesterday from its recent closing low of Rs 126.03 on17 September 2025.

On the BSE, 1.57 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.62 crore shares in the past two weeks.

The counter remains up 38.47% in the last three months while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.08% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 76.847. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day and 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) placed at 136.43, 129.29 and 117.36, respectively.

Recently, the company has announced 1:5 stock split, subdividing one share into five. This move increased the number of shares outstanding while reducing the price per share.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,912.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 5.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,109.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Infosys allots 9,146 equity shares under RSUs

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story