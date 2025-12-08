Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Omaxe Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, has successfully repaid its entire Rs 700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance). The repayment, made ahead of schedule from project cash flows, underscores the company's commitment to prudent financial management, strong cash flow management and disciplined growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story