Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SEPC rose 1.93% to Rs 8.97 after the company said its unincorporated joint venture, SEPC-Furlong JV, had received an Rs 86-crore letter of award to act as the service provider for developing the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport in Bihar.

The work award has been issued in continuation of the proposed Service Agreement, which will be shared with the joint venture shortly and will govern all terms and conditions of the contract.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story