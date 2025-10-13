Barometers trade with minor losses; oil & gas shares decline

The key equity indices traded with limited cuts in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,300 level. Oil & Gas shares extended losses for the second trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 87.17 points or 0.10% to 82,412.46. The Nifty 50 index fell 26.25 points or 0.10% to 25,259.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.38%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,545 shares rose and 2,675 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.61% to 11,397.35. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.16%. Gujarat Gas (down 1.09%), Oil India (down 1.03%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.95%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.86%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.66%), Aegis Logistics (down 0.65%), Reliance Industries (down 0.54%) and Adani Total Gas (down 0.51%) added. On the other hand, GAIL (India) (up 0.22%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.03%) added. Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6325 compared with its close of 88.7200 during the previous trading session.