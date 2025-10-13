Viviana Power Tech rallies after inking Rs 2,448-cr MoUs with Gujarat Government

Viviana Power Tech surged 7.16% to Rs 1,705 after the company and its arm, Aarsh Transformers, inked multiple memorandums of understanding with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025.

The MoUs, valued at Rs 2,448 crore, cover a broad range of projects including the design, supply and execution of substations, power transmission and distribution systems, establishment and modification works, renewable energy initiatives, smart grid upgrades, and the manufacturing and supply of transformers. Of the total agreement, Rs 93 crore pertains to Aarsh Transformers.

These initiatives are a significant step in supporting Gujarats clean energy and infrastructure development goals. They are expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 2,000 people across the state, underscoring the governments commitment to sustainable growth and skill development.