Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3063.7, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.27% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3063.7, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25194.05. The Sensex is at 82181.88, down 0.39%.Siemens Ltd has lost around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35393.95, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.64 lakh shares in last one month.