Barometers trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 486.19 points or 0.58% to 82,459.44. The Nifty 50 index added 155.56 points or 0.62% to 25,301.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.89% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,400 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.06% to 10.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,409.70, at a premium of 108.35 points as compared with the spot at 25,301.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.7 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.20% to 10,237.70. The index fell 2.31% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 3.38%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.84%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.81%), Tata Steel (up 1.8%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.64%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.56%), JSW Steel (up 1.29%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.90%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.83%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GTPL Hathway slipped 2.30% after the company reported a 27.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.21 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 959.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Power Mech Projects rose 1.30% after the company secured an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, Telangana.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained 1.37% after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 306 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,212 crore.
