Ashiana Housing clocks sales value of Rs 303 crore in Q2; area sold down over 43% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Ashiana Housing said that the value of the area sold in Q2 FY26 was Rs 303.43 crore, which is lower by 54.9% as compared with the value of Rs 673.05 crore in Q2 FY25.

Area Booked in the quarter ended on 30 September 2025 was 4.13 lakhs square feet, down 43.4% YoY. A total of 307 units were booked in Q2 FY26 as against 482 units booked in Q2 FY25.

The company said that Ashiana Swarang Phase-2 was launched in Q2 FY26 with 16 units sold (0.21 lakhs square feet, value of area sold was Rs 20.19 crore) out of total 80 units.

Higher sales in Q2 FY25 were majorly driven by launch of Ashiana Amarah Phase-4 in Gurugram wherein 183 units (area sold 2.95 lakhs square feet) were sold with sales value of Rs 421.98 crore in the said quarter.

Further in Q2 FY26, handover commenced for Ashiana Tarang Phase IV-B and Ashiana Advik Phase -1, both projects located in Bhiwadi.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 5.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 138% to Rs 292.81 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 123.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.38% to currently trade at Rs 286 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

